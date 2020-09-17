Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Henry Hitt – Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Cody Simmons – Waterloo
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Public disorderly conduct
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Christopher Simmons - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Nonregistered vehicle, failure to register or false statement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.