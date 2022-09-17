Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Robert Johnson – Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Marquis Lomax - Edgefield

-Public disorderly conduct

Marquis McGowan - Clinton

-Violation of probation

Brandon Owen - Waterloo

-Domestic violence, second degree

 