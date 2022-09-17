Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Johnson – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Marquis Lomax - Edgefield
-Public disorderly conduct
Marquis McGowan - Clinton
-Violation of probation
Brandon Owen - Waterloo
-Domestic violence, second degree
