Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Bluford – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension
Tanna Campbell - Cross Hill
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Robert Lamb - Laurens
-Assault and battery, third degree
James Landreth - Ware Shoals
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.