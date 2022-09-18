Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Berry - Piedmont
-Grand larceny
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
-Trespassing
Monteze Dandy – Fountain Inn
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10
Antonio Black - Greenville
-Public disorderly conduct
Naquone Smith - Laurens
-Reckless driving
-Giving false information to law enforcement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.