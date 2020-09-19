Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Timothy Corteville – Laurens
-Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Brianna Fields – Waterloo
-Public disorderly conduct
Christopher James – Ware Shoals
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Lindsey Madden - Gray Court
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Pascual Marcos - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Dezmond Rhinehart - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Dustin Wright - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
