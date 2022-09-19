Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tony Carter – Clinton
-Habitual Traffic Offender
-Driving under suspension
Robert Johnson – Clinton
-Filing a false police report of a felony
Kimberly Wooten – Clinton
-Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol
Ryan Miller – Clinton
-Assault and battery, third degree
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Iyani Williams – Fountain Inn
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Steven Jackson – Cross Hill
-Reckless homicide, death results within 3 yrs, caused by injury from vehicle
Karen Bratcher – Waterloo
-Distribution of meth
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
Timothy Woods – Clinton
-Burglary
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
Johnathan Dutton – Clinton
-Cruelty to children, torture/deprivation
Jamie Ellis – Clinton
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Carroll Dutton – Clinton
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
