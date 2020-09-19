Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Wanda Whitsel – Clinton
-Rabies control Chapter violation
-Rabies control Chapter violation
-Rabies control Chapter violation
-Permitting domestic animals to run at large
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Alejandro Mateo Hernandez – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Phillip Metz Sr. - Joanna
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Wilson Simpson Jr. - Laurens
-Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Michael Whitmire - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
