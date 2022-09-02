Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Matthew James – Gray Court
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
-Housebreaking
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
-Assault and battery, second degree
Ethan Roscoe – Greenville
-Cruelty to children
-Domestic violence, second degree
