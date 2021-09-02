Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Lowler – Ware Shoals
-Trafficking in Heroin, morphine, etc., 28 g or more
Freddy Stonell – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Marcus Anderson – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
James Wright - Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
