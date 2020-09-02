Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alyssa Joann Lollis - Joanna (no photo available)
-Arson
Imani Garrett – Laurens (no photo available)
- Exploitation of a vulnerable adult
- Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Charles Jones – Cross Hill
- Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
- Disregarding stop sign
- Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
