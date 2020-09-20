Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Timothy Childers – Waterloo
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Joseph Bledsoe – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
