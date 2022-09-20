Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Kobe Alexander-Brown – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Lisa Wooten – Joanna

-Use of 911 number unlawfully

Norman Kuras – Waterloo

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Careless operations

-Public disorderly conduct

Richard Dutton – Clinton

-Driving under suspension

Christine Hill – Cross Hill

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Derek Kuykendall – Laurens

-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.

-Habitual traffic offender

-Driving under suspension

Hunter Jenkins – Clinton

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 