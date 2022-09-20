Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kobe Alexander-Brown – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Lisa Wooten – Joanna
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Norman Kuras – Waterloo
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Careless operations
-Public disorderly conduct
Richard Dutton – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
Christine Hill – Cross Hill
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Derek Kuykendall – Laurens
-Littering, not more than 15 lbs.
-Habitual traffic offender
-Driving under suspension
Hunter Jenkins – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
