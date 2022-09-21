Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Ursula Davis – Laurens

-Assault and battery, second degree

Kayla Canfield – Clinton

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia

Amy Jennings – Clinton

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Austin Wooten – Joanna

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

-Driving under suspension

Brendan Williams – Gray Court

-Burglary

-Domestic violence, second degree

-Malicious injury to animals or personal property

James Messick – Fountain Inn

-Burglary

-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more

Jordan Martin – Cross Hill

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Lashunda Simpson – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Trespassing

Alacia Cobb – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

-Resisting arrest

 