Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Ursula Davis – Laurens
-Assault and battery, second degree
Kayla Canfield – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
Amy Jennings – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Austin Wooten – Joanna
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension
Brendan Williams – Gray Court
-Burglary
-Domestic violence, second degree
-Malicious injury to animals or personal property
James Messick – Fountain Inn
-Burglary
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
Jordan Martin – Cross Hill
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Lashunda Simpson – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Trespassing
Alacia Cobb – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Resisting arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.