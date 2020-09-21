Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Arthur Brewington Jr. – Gray Court
-Public disorderly conduct
Jacob Farrow – Ware Shoals
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
James Mack - Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Autumn Mckinney - Ware Shoals
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Christina Tumblin - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Heather Wymer - Waterloo
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
-Manuf., possession of Schedule IV, except flunitrazepam drugs with intent to distribute - 2nd or sub. offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
