Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Smith-Walker - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Penalty for violating the provisions for confined swine feeding operations
Cavarggio Turner - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
