Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Reginald Spearman – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Casey Houle – Laurens
-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000
Truman Knight Jr. - Gray Court
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Wanda Nava - Gray Court
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
