Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
James Bailey – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Kenny Garcia – Clinton
-Reckless driving
-Failure to stop for a blue light
Gregory Templeton – Clinton
-Distribution of meth
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g
-Violation of terms of probation
Anthony Massey – Gray Court
-Chop Shop, buy, disp. sell, etc. vehicle or part with tampered id. number
George Scurry – Enoree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
James Holcomb – Ware Shoals
-Harassment, second degree
Ja’merica Whitmire – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
Justin Mathis – Union
-Murder
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving under suspension
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
Tyler Brown – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation
