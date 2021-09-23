Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Nathan Cloninger – Laurens
-Obtain signature or prop. under false pretenses, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Tymeshia Garlington – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Ranisha Johnson – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Tyrist Johnson - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Travis Miller - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Arson - Third Degree
-1st Degree Harassment
Billy Roberts - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Marcus Scurry - Clinton
-Attempted Murder
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
