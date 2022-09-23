Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joy Johnson – Laurens
-Contempt of family court
Gary Templeton – Laurens
-Resisting arrest
-Domestic violence, first degree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
-Use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
