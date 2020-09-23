Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bobby Bright – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Michael Feagin – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Alexis Holbert – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Crystal Hughes - Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Bradley Mcgowan - Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Tazia Mcgowan - Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Alveunt Abrams - Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Kanikka Graham - Waterloo
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.