Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Bobby Bright – Clinton

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

Michael Feagin – Ware Shoals

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

Alexis Holbert – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

Crystal Hughes - Clinton

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

Bradley Mcgowan - Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

Tazia Mcgowan - Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

Alveunt Abrams - Laurens

-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

 

Kanikka Graham - Waterloo

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less