Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rebecca Simpson – Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Shaquill Wheeler – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Jaylyan Irby – Laurens
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Raymond Jarrett - Enoree
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Terrell Pyles - Gray Court
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
