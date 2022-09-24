Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Steven Frazier – Clinton
-Assault and battery, second degree
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
-Distribution of meth
-Possession of 28G or less of marijuana
Vernon Fant – Joanna
-Contempt of family court
