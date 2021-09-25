Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Rebecca Gary – Clinton
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Lee Goforth – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Driving under the Influence, .16 or more, 2nd Offense
-Driving under suspension
Jordan Nostrand - Fountain Inn
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
