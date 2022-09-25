Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Austin Clayton – Laurens

-Burglary

-Harassment, first degree

Michael Nelson – Clinton

-Driving under suspension

Zh’rece Anderson – Laurens

-Habitual traffic offender

-Driving under suspension

-Reckless driving

-Failure to stop for a blue light

Virgil Lell – Laurens

-Vehicular tire violation

-Driving under the influence, less than .10

-Failure to stop for a blue light

-Driving under suspension

-No brake lights

 