Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Clark – Laurens
-Willfully burning lands of another
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
William Prince – Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Maurice Watts – Cross Hill
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
