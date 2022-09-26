Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Erica Butler – Clinton
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial transaction card theft
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
Steven Redd – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Trafficking in cocaine, 10G or more
Emily Brown – Laurens
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Trespassing
Joshua Sellars – Laurens
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Trespassing
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
-Distribution of meth
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
Jordan Sprouse – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Brandi Cantrell – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
John Smart – Waterloo
-Assault and battery, third degree
Haskel Cook – Waterloo
-Domestic violence, second degree
Aaron Bagwell – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Resisting arrest
Jason Knight – Clinton
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.