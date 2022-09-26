Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Erica Butler – Clinton

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

-Financial transaction card theft

-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less

Steven Redd – Laurens

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.

-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school

-Trafficking in cocaine, 10G or more

Emily Brown – Laurens

-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Trespassing

Joshua Sellars – Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Trespassing

-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia

-Distribution of meth

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V 

Jordan Sprouse – Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Brandi Cantrell – Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

John Smart – Waterloo

-Assault and battery, third degree

Haskel Cook – Waterloo

-Domestic violence, second degree

Aaron Bagwell – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Resisting arrest

Jason Knight – Clinton

-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less

 