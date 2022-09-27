Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Williams – Cross Hill
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
-Unlawful communication
Kenyatta Powers – Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
Darius Anderson – Laurens
-Domestic violence, third degree
