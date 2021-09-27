Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Hannah Paulk – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Marshall Paulk – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Crystal Burchett – Ware Shoals
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Willow Foster - Joanna
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.