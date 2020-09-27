Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Allmond – Waterloo
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Rebecca Allmond - Waterloo
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Joshua Sellars - Laurens
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
David Summer - Clinton
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less (Enhancement per 16-1-57)
-Safecracking
Workman Gregory - Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Daphane Mims - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
