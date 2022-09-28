Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jordan Easler – Enoree
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent
Sharron McCray – Andrews
-Burglary
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Edward Clements – Waterloo
-Assault and battery, third degree
Brittaney Cunningham – Clinton
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.