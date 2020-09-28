Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Edwards – Ware Shoals
-Burglary (Violent) (After 06/20/85) - Second degree
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
David Samples - Ware Shoals
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Calvin Curenton - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Dorica Curenton - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
James Long - Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Haskell Sullivan - Gray Court
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
