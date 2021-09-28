Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Roger Clinard – Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Michael Caldwell - Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Sidney Cheeks - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
Kobe Covington - Laurens
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Christopher Lear - Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
