Weather Alert

This product covers the western Carolinas and NE Georgia **STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED TO IMPACT PARTS OF THE PIEDMONT OF THE CAROLINAS BEGINNING LATE TONIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Union NC, and York * STORM INFORMATION: - About 360 miles south-southeast of Charlotte NC - 30.2N 79.3W - Storm Intensity 80 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, will make landfall again on the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. It will track north northwest across the Carolinas, weakening as it does so, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the region. Localized flash flooding will be possible with the heavy rain, especially across the Piedmont and North Carolina foothills. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening flooding having impacts across the western Carolinas. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Driving conditions become dangerous. - Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind gusts. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the remainder of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg SC around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.