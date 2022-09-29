Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Matthew Legette – Fountain Inn

-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.

-Receiving goods, represented as stolen

Christopher Kleespie – Laurens

-Driving under suspension

Seth Davis – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Brandon Bagwell – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Quentin Green – Laurens

-Burglary

-Resisting arrest

 