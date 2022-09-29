Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Matthew Legette – Fountain Inn
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
-Receiving goods, represented as stolen
Christopher Kleespie – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
Seth Davis – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Brandon Bagwell – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Quentin Green – Laurens
-Burglary
-Resisting arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.