Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberley Lynch – Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Zachery Cumbie - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Hunter Thames - Gray Court
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
