Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Adrecus Anderson – Clinton
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
Wanda Hitt - Gray Court
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Eric Taylor - Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.