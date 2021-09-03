Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jennifer Hartley – Gray Court
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
-Forgery, no dollar amount involved
Timothy Maes – Gray Court
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Felipe Sebastian – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Kristina Shealy - Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Shannon Lewis - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
