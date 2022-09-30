Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Derrick Gary – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Kimberly Wooten – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Cheyenne Tucker – Clinton
-Distribution of meth
Michael Bowie – Laurens
-Contempt of family court
