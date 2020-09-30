Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Roni Kelley – Clinton
-Resisting arrest
-Trespassing
Christopher Swint - Laurens
-Attempts to burn, willful and malicious
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Gregory Brown - Joanna
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Daniel Culbertson - Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Christopher Davis - Clinton
-Financial Transaction Card Theft
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value more than $500 in six month period
Robin Epting Jr. - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Kidnapping
