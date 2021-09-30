Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Christina Adams - Gray Court

-Giving false information to law enforcement

 

Richard Brannon - Clinton

-First degree harassment

 

Roderick Briggs - Enoree

-Violation of probation

 

Mary Massey - Gray Court

-Shoplifting, $2,000 or less