Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christina Adams - Gray Court
-Giving false information to law enforcement
Richard Brannon - Clinton
-First degree harassment
Roderick Briggs - Enoree
-Violation of probation
Mary Massey - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, $2,000 or less
