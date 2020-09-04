Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Chianca Adams – Joanna

- violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Anthony Bravo-Gonzales - Laurens

- Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

Brianna Fields – Waterloo

- Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway