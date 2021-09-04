Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kristen Meadows – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed
Mary Watson - Enoree
-Public disorderly conduct
-Possession of marijuana
-Resisting arrest
