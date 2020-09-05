Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kimberly Stoddard – Gray Court
- Use of 911 number unlawfully
Juan Felipe
- Assault & Battery 3rd degree
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Latoya Young – Gray Court
- Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
