Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Mary Goode - Waterloo

-Domestic violence - first degree

-Poss. weapon during violent crime

 

Harold Latimer - Laurens

-Resisting arrest

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

Johnny Brewster - Gray Court 

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

 

George Grant - Gray Court

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

-Driving under suspension

 

 