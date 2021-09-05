Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Mary Goode - Waterloo
-Domestic violence - first degree
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
Harold Latimer - Laurens
-Resisting arrest
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Johnny Brewster - Gray Court
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
George Grant - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Driving under suspension
