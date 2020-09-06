Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Trammaine Archie – Clinton
- Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Nathan Wilkes – Gray Court
- Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
- Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
- Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Matthew Wright – Laurens
- Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Terri Craven – Laurens
- Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Ronnie Deyton – Clinton
- Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Elizabeth Hughes – Waterloo
- Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
- Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Katie Obrien – Laurens
- Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.