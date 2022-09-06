Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Johnson – Clinton
-Giving false information to law enforcement
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia
Clifford Lewis – Waterloo
-Malicious injury to tree, house
-Malicious injury to tree, house
-Assault and battery, first degree
-Burglary, first
Jermaya Dendy – Clinton
-Resisting arrest
-Public disorderly conduct
Cheyenne Tucker – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
George Surett – Cross Hill
-Trespassing
Valerie Brazzel – Laurens
-Cruelty to children
Christopher Shepheard – Clinton
-Domestic violence, third degree
-Unlawful communication
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Peacheanna Cunningham – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Brianna Rose – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Terrell Mims – Laurens
-Driving on sidewalk
-Moped licensing provisions violation
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
