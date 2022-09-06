Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Robert Johnson – Clinton

-Giving false information to law enforcement

-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia

Clifford Lewis – Waterloo

-Malicious injury to tree, house

-Malicious injury to tree, house

-Assault and battery, first degree

-Burglary, first

Jermaya Dendy – Clinton

-Resisting arrest

-Public disorderly conduct

Cheyenne Tucker – Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

George Surett – Cross Hill

-Trespassing

Valerie Brazzel – Laurens

-Cruelty to children

Christopher Shepheard – Clinton

-Domestic violence, third degree

-Unlawful communication

-Malicious injury to animals, personal property

Peacheanna Cunningham – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Brianna Rose – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

Terrell Mims – Laurens

-Driving on sidewalk

-Moped licensing provisions violation

-Possession of less than one gram of meth

 