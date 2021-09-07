Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Devarius Briggs – Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
Zachery Cumbie - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Joshua Eubanks - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Carl May Jr. - Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Kenesha Moore - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
