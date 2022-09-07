Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jason Ward – Clinton
-Distribution of meth
-Contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner with
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
-Blackmail or extortion
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
-Harassment, first degree
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
Wanda Phillips – Gray Court
-Burglary, first
-Assault and battery, first degree
-Assault and battery, first degree
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
James Storey – Joanna
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
John Saunders – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Ernest Myrick – Laurens
-Hit and run
-Driving under suspension
-Driving under the influence, .16 or more
Tevin Hill – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.