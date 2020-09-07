Arrest Report for September 7

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Richard Mathers – Joanna
- Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Jennifer Marconet – Gray Court (no photo available)
- Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
- Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
- Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
- Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
