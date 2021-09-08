Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Brian Carroll – Clinton

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Ernest Williams Jr. - Waterloo

-Use of 911 number unlawfully

 

Dallas Dodgen - Waterloo

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

 

Demi Hughes - Waterloo

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

 

Kayla Maddox - Clinton

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

 