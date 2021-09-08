Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brian Carroll – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Ernest Williams Jr. - Waterloo
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Dallas Dodgen - Waterloo
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Demi Hughes - Waterloo
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Kayla Maddox - Clinton
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
