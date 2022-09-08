Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.