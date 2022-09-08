Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Hill – Laurens
-Contempt of family court
Eric Goforth – Clinton
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Trafficking in meth or cocaine base
Dustin Franklin – Clinton
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals
-Domestic violence, first degree
-Criminal conspiracy
-Burglary, violent
-Obtaining nonferrous metals, disruption of service to critical infrastructure or more than 10 customers
-Financial transaction card fraud
-Burglary, third
-Violation of court order of protection
-Grand larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Burglary, second degree
-Driving under suspension
Dianne Bolden – Laurens
-Hit and run
John Winans – Fountain Inn
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Dustin Sherfield – Clinton
-Assault and battery, second degree
Jamie Graddick – Waterloo
-Theft of electric current
Davoris Smiley – Gray Court
-Violation of terms of probation
